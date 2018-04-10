Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Several research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Instinet started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,020,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,544,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. 167,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,239. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, formerly Solid Biosciences, LLC, is a life science company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its corrective therapies platform is engaged in the development of gene therapy candidates for DMD.

