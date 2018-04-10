Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place (PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.25. The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on The Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.91.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.85. 264,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,589. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,329.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 131.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 169.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 14.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $274,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

