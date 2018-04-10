Analysts Anticipate WESCO International (WCC) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.93. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $50,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $46,851.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,805 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 505,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,016 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter.

WCC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 213,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $2,919.82, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84.

WESCO International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

