Analysts Expect 51job, Inc. (JOBS) to Post $0.46 EPS

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of 51job from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. 765,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,540. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $5,399.14, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.98.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth $204,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth $272,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 51job by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in 51job by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China.

