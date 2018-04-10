Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.65 to $75.19 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.18. 1,070,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,650. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $11,934.52, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $417.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,046 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,643,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

