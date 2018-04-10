Analysts Expect EnerSys (ENS) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $658.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. CL King raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sidoti downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,324,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 606,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,738,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,229,000 after acquiring an additional 133,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,673,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,551,000 after acquiring an additional 290,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,383,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. 211,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $2,907.30, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

