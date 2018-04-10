Analysts Expect Mallinckrodt (MNK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.00. Mallinckrodt reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.91 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

MNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE MNK) opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,203.72, a PE ratio of 0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.18. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 748.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

