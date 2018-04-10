Analysts Expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Line Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Old Line Bancshares posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. Old Line Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Carla Hargrove Mcgill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $162,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Sr Clifford, Sr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,477 shares of company stock valued at $209,403 in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Old Line Bancshares by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 382,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 204,229 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Line Bancshares by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Line Bancshares by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Old Line Bancshares by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Old Line Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Old Line Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Old Line Bancshares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

