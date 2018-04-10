Analysts Expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Ollie's Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) opened at $58.25 on Friday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3,591.52, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 9,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $508,308.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Swygert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,742 shares of company stock worth $8,699,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 302.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

