Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.10 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $89.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.60 million to $89.80 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $46.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $89.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $440.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $552.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $543.50 million to $558.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

PPBI stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 480,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,848. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1,851.96, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,362,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $4,251,269. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,970,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,814,000 after buying an additional 2,522,820 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $65,490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,116,000 after purchasing an additional 145,315 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,071,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 988,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 134,317 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

