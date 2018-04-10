Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennar Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

LEN opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14,776.68, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Lennar had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $347,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,067,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,593 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

