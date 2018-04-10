Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ferroglobe (GSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM):

3/29/2018 – Ferroglobe was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2018 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2018 – Ferroglobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/14/2018 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2018 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2018 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2018 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/26/2018 – Ferroglobe was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,568. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,766.50, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG grew its position in Ferroglobe by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Invictus RG now owns 27,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 30,358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.