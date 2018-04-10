Analysts Set $30.25 Target Price for OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. OptiNose’s rating score has improved by 6% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $30.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.74) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptiNose an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 27,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 15.99. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $758.07 and a PE ratio of -3.46.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other.

