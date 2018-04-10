Analysts Set ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) PT at $301.50

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Jefferies Group increased their target price on ABIOMED to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on ABIOMED from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

ABMD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,449. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $304.28. The company has a market cap of $12,884.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.16.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total value of $5,407,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ABIOMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ABIOMED by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

