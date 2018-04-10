Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Price Target at $1,504.90

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,504.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Amazon.com stock traded up $18.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,390.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,982. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $884.49 and a twelve month high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a P/E ratio of 305.60, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after buying an additional 764,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,535,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,693,927,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,711,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,368,995,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,224,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,930,014,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,796,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

