Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 967.92 ($13.59).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 751 ($10.54) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,365 ($19.16) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 925 ($12.98) to GBX 750 ($10.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of LON:BAB remained flat at $GBX 668.80 ($9.39) during mid-day trading on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 604 ($8.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($14.46).

In other news, insider Jeff Randall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 662 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,620 ($9,292.53).

WARNING: “Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Price Target at $967.92” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-set-babcock-international-group-plc-bab-price-target-at-967-92-updated.html.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company provides engineering services. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. The Marine and Technology segment delivers support to the United Kingdom Royal Navy’s submarines, naval ships and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.