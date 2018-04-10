Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Price Target at $57.14

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. UBS upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 2,972 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $174,040.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,736.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 3,361 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $197,257.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,203.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,774 shares of company stock worth $9,878,981. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 98,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,318,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 599,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,261. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,301.26, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.98 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-set-commerce-bancshares-cbsh-price-target-at-57-14.html.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.