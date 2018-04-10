Analysts Set Core-Mark (CORE) Price Target at $26.20

Shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Core-Mark in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Core-Mark in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Core-Mark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $993.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Eric Rolheiser sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $145,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Core-Mark by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,007,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 452,301 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,101,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after buying an additional 296,580 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-set-core-mark-core-price-target-at-26-20.html.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.