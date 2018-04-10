Analysts Set Ellie Mae (ELLI) Target Price at $106.22

Shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELLI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Ellie Mae from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, February 9th.

ELLI traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 229,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,150. Ellie Mae has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,182.78, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $284,692.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $1,242,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,269 shares of company stock worth $6,660,105. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 42.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

