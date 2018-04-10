Analysts Set Home Depot Inc (HD) PT at $193.27

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.27.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Armando M. Codina bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,991. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $208,980.38, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

