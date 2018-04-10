Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Price Target at $741.53

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 741.53 ($10.41).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.56) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 653 ($9.17) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.63) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 685 ($9.62) target price on the stock.

Shares of STAN stock remained flat at $GBX 712.70 ($10.00) during midday trading on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 678.80 ($9.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 864.20 ($12.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.68), for a total value of £47,296.15 ($66,389.88).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-set-standard-chartered-plc-stan-price-target-at-741-53-updated.html.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.