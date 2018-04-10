Analysts Set Standex International (SXI) Price Target at $115.67

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded Standex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.54. Standex International has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $495,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 4,322.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after buying an additional 175,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,096,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

