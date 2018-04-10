Analysts Set Xylem Inc (XYL) Price Target at $75.00

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Xylem (XYL) traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $78.45. 1,034,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,112.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Xylem has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $860,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 17,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,167,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,216 shares of company stock worth $6,110,375. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Xylem by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 13.4% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 120,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

