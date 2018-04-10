Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE: SWM):

4/5/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

4/3/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/21/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

SWM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. 11,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,205.31, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 54.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

