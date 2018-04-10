Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ):

3/14/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €34.30 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €32.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €40.00 ($49.38) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/7/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €41.00 ($50.62) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €38.00 ($46.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €40.60 ($50.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €39.00 ($48.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €40.60 ($50.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) opened at €29.20 ($36.05) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €28.96 ($35.75) and a 12 month high of €39.41 ($48.65). The firm has a market cap of $1,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main- Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

