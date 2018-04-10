Analyzing AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) and ConvergeOne (CVON)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) and ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and ConvergeOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions 14.31% -0.14% -0.06% ConvergeOne N/A 465.62% 13.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and ConvergeOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $164.03 million 2.27 $23.47 million N/A N/A ConvergeOne $918.93 million 2.21 $290,000.00 $0.38 23.95

AgroFresh Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ConvergeOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of ConvergeOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AgroFresh Solutions and ConvergeOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 ConvergeOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. ConvergeOne has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given ConvergeOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConvergeOne is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Summary

ConvergeOne beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution. The company also offers collaboration and unified communications, such as applications, conferencing, messaging and presence, mobility and Bring Your Own Device, and telephony services; enterprise applications and software development solutions; and enterprise networking solutions, such as routing and switching, mobility and mobile device management, and wireless. In addition, it offers contact center solutions, such as analytics and reporting, desktop, omnichannel communications, remote agent, social media, cloud connectors and integration software, and workforce optimization and quality monitoring, as well as IVR, self-services, and advanced routing; data center and virtualization solutions, including servers, storage, tools and management, and virtualization; and security solutions, such as firewall, secure socket layer, adaptive security appliance, and risk mitigation. Further, the company provides professional and managed services, such as application, cloud and data, communication, professional voice recording, networking, program management, resiliency, security, and systems and infrastructure. ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. offers its services through delivery models, such as on-premise; and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as through the ConvergeOne Cloud. It serves banking, finance, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, technology, transportation, and utilities industries. It has strategic partnerships with Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

