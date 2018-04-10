Analyzing Aircastle (AYR) and Exterran (EXTN)

Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Aircastle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Exterran shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Aircastle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Exterran shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Exterran does not pay a dividend. Aircastle pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aircastle has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Aircastle has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exterran has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aircastle and Exterran’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle $796.62 million 1.97 $147.87 million $1.87 10.68 Exterran $1.22 billion 0.82 $33.88 million ($0.39) -71.56

Aircastle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exterran. Exterran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aircastle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aircastle and Exterran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle 18.56% 8.41% 2.18% Exterran 2.65% 0.26% 0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aircastle and Exterran, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle 0 9 1 0 2.10 Exterran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aircastle currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Aircastle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aircastle is more favorable than Exterran.

Summary

Aircastle beats Exterran on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. The Company originates acquisitions and sales through relationships with airlines, other aircraft lessors, financial institutions and brokers, as well as other sources. As of February 7, 2017, the Company had lease commitments or letters of intent to lease or sell 16 aircrafts. The Company’s aircraft portfolio includes passenger wide-body, passenger narrow-body and freighter aircrafts. The Company’s portfolio spans across various regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, Asia and Pacific, and Europe.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, commissioning, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, as well as skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

