Analyzing ANA (ALNPY) and Its Peers

ANA (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ANA to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $16.33 billion $919.09 million N/A ANA Competitors $13.15 billion $1.07 billion 18.61

ANA has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ANA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA N/A N/A N/A ANA Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ANA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00 ANA Competitors 717 2167 1814 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.83%. Given ANA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANA rivals beat ANA on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Other segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in domestic and international passenger operations; cargo and mail operations; and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment engages in air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger and ground handling services, aircraft and vehicle maintenance services, cargo and logistics, catering, contact center, and other services. The Travel Services segment engages in airline ticketing; and planning and selling branded travel packages. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation, semiconductors and electronic components, paper, pulp, and food products; provides advertising agency services; and operates an online shopping site. This segment is also involved in in-store and non-store retailing business. The company also innovates and operates IT systems; and engages in express shipping business. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.