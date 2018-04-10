Head to Head Survey: Blackhawk Network (HAWK) and WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ: HAWK) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackhawk Network and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Network 0 11 2 0 2.15 WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40

Blackhawk Network currently has a consensus target price of $46.73, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Blackhawk Network.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Blackhawk Network does not pay a dividend. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 105.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Network and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Network -6.98% -18.94% -4.74% WhiteHorse Finance 62.86% 9.46% 5.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Network and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Network $2.23 billion 1.14 -$155.76 million ($2.77) -16.14 WhiteHorse Finance $54.80 million 4.82 $34.44 million $1.35 9.53

WhiteHorse Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackhawk Network. Blackhawk Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Network has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Blackhawk Network on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers. Its Incentives & Rewards segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products, software and services to its business clients. It distributes closed loop gift cards in categories, including digital media and e-commerce, dining, electronics, entertainment, fashion and travel. It distributes a range of prepaid wireless or cellular cards. It also provides reloads for reloadable prepaid products, including prepaid telecom accounts and general-purpose reloadable cards. Its incentives businesses provide software, consulting services, program management, reward processing and reward fulfillment to its business clients.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

