Head to Head Analysis: OSI Systems (OSIS) vs. Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL)

Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Control4 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Control4 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Control4 and OSI Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 $244.73 million 2.25 $15.97 million $0.75 28.27 OSI Systems $960.95 million 1.25 $21.07 million $2.99 21.06

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Control4. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Control4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Control4 and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 6.53% 12.74% 10.47% OSI Systems -2.06% 12.78% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Control4 and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 0 1 7 0 2.88 OSI Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Control4 presently has a consensus price target of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.49%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.96%. Given OSI Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Control4.

Volatility & Risk

Control4 has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs. Its Control4 solution integrates various third-party devices and systems into a unified solution for mainstream consumers. Through its unified software platform, consumers can interact with their entire automated home without learning multiple interfaces or various remote controls. Its Control4 product line is the Control4 Home Operating System (C4 OS), and the associated application software and software development kits (SDKs). Its products with embedded software and services include controllers, interface devices, lighting products, comfort products, security products and communication products.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The company's Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

