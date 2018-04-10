Analyzing Digiliti Money Group (DGLT) and J2 Global (JCOM)

Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS: DGLT) and J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Digiliti Money Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Digiliti Money Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of J2 Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

J2 Global pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Digiliti Money Group does not pay a dividend. J2 Global pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and J2 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A J2 Global 12.47% 26.82% 11.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Digiliti Money Group and J2 Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digiliti Money Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 J2 Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Digiliti Money Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 14,900.00%. J2 Global has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Digiliti Money Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digiliti Money Group is more favorable than J2 Global.

Volatility & Risk

Digiliti Money Group has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J2 Global has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digiliti Money Group and J2 Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digiliti Money Group $7.97 million 0.05 -$15.16 million N/A N/A J2 Global $1.12 billion 3.47 $139.42 million $5.41 14.59

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Digiliti Money Group.

Summary

J2 Global beats Digiliti Money Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digiliti Money Group Company Profile

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) financial technology (fintech) solutions to the financial services industry in the United States. It provides Select Mobile Money, a prepaid mobile money platform that links various mobile banking features with a prepaid debit card issued by financial institutions or alternative financial service (AFS) providers. The company also offers RDC product, including Select Business Merchant Capture, which provides the ability to scan and deposit checks from PC, Mac desktop computer, or mobile device; Select Mobile Deposit, which allows the ability to deposit checks anywhere and anytime by taking a picture of the front and back of the endorsed check using a mobile device; and Select Mobile Deposit-Express, a standalone version of Select Mobile Deposit for iPhone and Android phones to minimize start-up costs and simplify deployment of mobile deposit for small financial institutions. In addition, it offers Select Mobile NowPay, a remote payment capture solution that enables financing companies and other lenders to offer services for making a payment on a loan, or other recurring debt by using an app on a smartphone by taking a photo image of their check and transmit it to the payee; and Select Mobile Account Opening, a solution that streamlines the account opening process by utilizing photo imaging to capture customer data and auto-populate an account opening application form for checking, savings, credit card, and other types of accounts. The company serves banks, credit unions, and alternative financial service providers, including providers of non-traditional banking services, such as reloadable prepaid cards and check cashing services. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc. in April 2017. Digiliti Money Group, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations. This segment provides online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer names; on-demand voice and unified communications services under the eVoice and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, and SugarSync names; email security,, encryption, archival, and perimeter protection solutions services under the FuseMail name; email marketing services under the Campaigner name; and customer relationship management solutions and customer support services. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of Web properties, including IGN.com, Mashable.com, PCMag.com, HumbleBundle.com, Speedtest.net, AskMen.com, MedPageToday.com, Offers.com, and Everydayhealth.com that offer technology products, gaming and lifestyle products and services, news and commentary related products, speed testing for Internet and network connections, and online deals and discounts for consumers, as well as professional networking tools, targeted emails, and white papers for IT professionals. This segment also sells display and video advertising solutions, as well as targets advertising across the Internet; sells business-to-business leads for IT vendors; promotes deals and discounts on its Web properties for consumers; and licenses the right to use PCMag's Editors' Choice logo and other copyrighted editorial content to businesses. The company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. j2 Global, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

