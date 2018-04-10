Reviewing Carnival (CUK) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Carnival (NYSE: CUK) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Golden Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Carnival pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 14.73% 11.97% 7.01% Golden Entertainment 0.43% 1.86% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carnival and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Carnival.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Carnival has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carnival and Golden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion 0.79 $2.61 billion $3.82 17.23 Golden Entertainment $509.81 million 1.30 $2.17 million $0.34 71.03

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Entertainment. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carnival beats Golden Entertainment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard. It also includes Cruise Support segment, which represents its portfolio of port destinations and private islands. In addition to its cruise operations, it owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Its tour company owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars and motorcoaches. Its Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises generally from 3 to 8 days with almost all of its ships departing from 16 convenient United States home ports located along the East, Gulf and West coasts, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, as of November 30, 2016.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of October 23, 2017, its distributed gaming operations consisted of approximately 16,000 gaming devices in approximately 960 locations. Its Casinos segment consists of the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland and three casinos in Pahrump, Nevada: Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.