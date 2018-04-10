Analyzing HFF (HF) and Safety Income & Growth (SAFE)

HFF (NYSE: HF) and Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HFF and Safety Income & Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HFF 1 3 0 0 1.75 Safety Income & Growth 0 5 1 0 2.17

HFF currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.52%. Safety Income & Growth has a consensus target price of $19.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Safety Income & Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safety Income & Growth is more favorable than HFF.

Profitability

This table compares HFF and Safety Income & Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HFF 15.58% 41.13% 8.87% Safety Income & Growth N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HFF and Safety Income & Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HFF $609.48 million 2.94 $94.96 million $2.47 18.76 Safety Income & Growth $23.23 million 13.12 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

HFF has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Income & Growth.

Dividends

Safety Income & Growth pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HFF does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of HFF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Safety Income & Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of HFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HFF beats Safety Income & Growth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc. is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP). The Company operates through the commercial real estate financial intermediary segment. It offers debt placement, investment sales, distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services, equity placement, investment banking and advisory services, loan sales and commercial loan servicing. Its fully-integrated national capital markets platform, coupled with its knowledge of the commercial real estate markets provides an range of capital markets services, including Debt placement; Investment sales; Distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services; Equity placement; Investment banking and advisory services; Loan sales; and Commercial loan servicing.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc., formerly Safety, Income and Growth, Inc., is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

