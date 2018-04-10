Financial Comparison: Kapstone (NYSE:KS) and Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS: SMFKY) and Kapstone (NYSE:KS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Kapstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group 4.93% 16.69% 4.77% Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89%

Volatility and Risk

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and Kapstone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $9.67 billion 1.04 $471.05 million $1.99 21.41 Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.02 $243.50 million $1.32 26.21

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kapstone. Smurfit Kappa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kapstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Kapstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smurfit Kappa Group and Kapstone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11

Kapstone has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.22%. Given Kapstone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kapstone is more favorable than Smurfit Kappa Group.

Summary

Kapstone beats Smurfit Kappa Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. The company's product portfolio includes containerboards, including brown kraftliners, brown testliners, recycled flutings, semi chemical flutings, and white top kraftliners and testliners; core boards, corrugated sheet boards, folding carton sheet boards, kraft papers, preprinted liners, printing and writing papers, sack kraft papers, and solid board sheets; and standard, food, consumer, industrial, postal, protective, and retail packaging products, as well as paper bags and sacks, and point of sale displays packaging products. It also provides recovering paper and board for manufacture of packaging products, as well as offers pulp and seedlings; and packing machines, such as bag-in-box, corrugated and solid board, and folding carton machines. The company serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

