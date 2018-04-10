Comparing Key Energy Services (KEG) & Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Newpark Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $436.17 million 0.56 -$127.18 million ($6.29) -1.91 Newpark Resources $747.76 million 1.01 -$6.14 million $0.10 84.50

Newpark Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newpark Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Key Energy Services and Newpark Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 5 2 0 2.29 Newpark Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

Key Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Newpark Resources has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Newpark Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources -0.82% 1.59% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Newpark Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International. Its U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services operate geographically within the United States. The International segment includes its operations in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Russia, Bahrain and Oman. The Company’s services include rig-based and coiled tubing-based well maintenance and workover services, well completion and recompletion services, fluid management services, fishing and rental services, and other ancillary oilfield services. Additionally, certain of its rigs provide specialty drilling applications.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rentals, site construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction across the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

