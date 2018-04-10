Financial Survey: Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Red Robin (RRGB)

Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kroger and Red Robin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 0 13 10 0 2.43 Red Robin 0 4 6 0 2.60

Kroger presently has a consensus price target of $27.16, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Red Robin has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than Red Robin.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Red Robin does not pay a dividend. Kroger pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Red Robin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kroger and Red Robin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $122.66 billion 0.17 $1.91 billion $2.04 11.50 Red Robin $1.38 billion 0.56 $30.01 million $2.49 23.86

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Red Robin. Kroger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kroger has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Red Robin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.55% 29.27% 5.07% Red Robin 2.17% 8.63% 3.57%

Summary

Kroger beats Red Robin on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of October 26, 2017, the company operated 2,793 retail food stores, including 1,472 supermarket fuel centers; 783 convenience stores; 2,258 pharmacies; 222 retail health clinics; and 307 fine jewelry stores, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Red Robin Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

