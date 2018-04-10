Comparing Layne Christensen (LAYN) & Its Competitors

Layne Christensen (NASDAQ: LAYN) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Layne Christensen to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Layne Christensen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Layne Christensen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Layne Christensen Competitors 55 169 238 13 2.44

Layne Christensen presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.91%. As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Layne Christensen’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Layne Christensen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Layne Christensen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Layne Christensen $601.97 million -$52.23 million -8.55 Layne Christensen Competitors $3.21 billion -$180.95 million -237.43

Layne Christensen’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Layne Christensen. Layne Christensen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Layne Christensen has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Layne Christensen’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Layne Christensen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Layne Christensen -12.73% -40.46% -6.33% Layne Christensen Competitors -12.54% -14.60% -7.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Layne Christensen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Layne Christensen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Layne Christensen rivals beat Layne Christensen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Layne Christensen

Layne Christensen Company operates as a water management, construction, and drilling company that provides solutions for the water, mineral, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Water Resources segment offers water-related products and services, including hydrologic design and construction; source of supply exploration; well and intake construction; and well and pump rehabilitation services. This segment also provides water treatment equipment engineering services and systems for the treatment of regulated and nuisance contaminants. Its Inliner segment provides process, sanitary, and storm water rehabilitation solutions to municipalities and industrial customers dealing with aging infrastructure needs, as well as other rehabilitative methods, such as Janssen structural renewal for service lateral connections and mainlines, slip lining, traditional excavation and replacement, and manhole renewal with cementitious and epoxy products. The company's Heavy Civil segment offers water and wastewater treatment plants design and construction, and pipeline installation services; provides surface water intakes, pumping stations, and hard rock tunnels; offers marine construction services; and designs and constructs biogas facilities. Its Mineral Services segment conducts above ground drilling activities comprising core drilling, reverse circulation, dual tube, hammer, and rotary air-blast methods; and provides exploratory and definition drilling services. The company serves government agencies, investor-owned utilities, industrial companies, global mining companies, consulting engineering firms, heavy civil construction contractors, oil and gas companies, power companies, and agribusinesses. The company was formerly known as Layne Inc. and changed its name to Layne Christensen Company in June 1996. Layne Christensen Company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

