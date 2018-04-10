Analyzing Medallion Financial (MFIN) and Its Competitors

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) is one of 28 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Medallion Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $19.71 million -$7.12 million 13.77 Medallion Financial Competitors $6.70 billion $705.01 million 11.56

Medallion Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medallion Financial Competitors 157 717 964 41 2.47

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.64%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 1.41% -2.50% -1.08% Medallion Financial Competitors 15.24% 65.06% 1.59%

Summary

Medallion Financial rivals beat Medallion Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment. It originates and services medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The Company’s subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, trailers, and to finance small-scale home improvements. The Company also conducts business through its asset-based lending division, Medallion Business Credit, an originator of loans to small businesses for the purpose of financing inventory and receivables.

