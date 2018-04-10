National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) & The Competition Financial Survey

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare National Bank of Canada to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Bank of Canada and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Bank of Canada Competitors 467 1473 1449 68 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.46%. Given National Bank of Canada’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion $1.48 billion 11.35 National Bank of Canada Competitors $14.29 billion $2.17 billion 10.69

National Bank of Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Bank of Canada pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 35.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 21.22% 18.93% 0.88% National Bank of Canada Competitors 18.68% 12.06% 1.04%

Volatility and Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank of Canada rivals beat National Bank of Canada on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers debt and equity underwriting; bank credit and risk management products and services; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and investment banking services comprising origination, underwriting, distribution, and liquidity services through secondary market activities, as well as macroeconomic and issuer-focused research services. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 429 branches and 931 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

