Analyzing Primerica (PRI) and Its Peers

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Primerica to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primerica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 4 0 0 2.00 Primerica Competitors 317 1122 1510 83 2.45

Primerica currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Primerica’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primerica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 20.74% 19.47% 2.10% Primerica Competitors 4.44% 4.85% 0.81%

Volatility & Risk

Primerica has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primerica’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Primerica pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primerica and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $1.69 billion $350.25 million 17.71 Primerica Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.95

Primerica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primerica. Primerica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primerica competitors beat Primerica on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc. (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries. The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds, and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds, an individual annuity savings product that it underwrites in Canada through Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). In the United States, it distributes mutual fund and annuity products of various third-party companies. It also earns fees for account servicing on a subset of the mutual funds it distributes.

