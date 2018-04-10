Reviewing Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) and ROTORK (RTOXY)

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE: CBI) and ROTORK (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Bridge & Iron and ROTORK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Bridge & Iron -20.60% -17.65% -2.69% ROTORK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chicago Bridge & Iron and ROTORK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Bridge & Iron $6.67 billion 0.21 -$1.46 billion ($1.86) -7.51 ROTORK $799.73 million 4.40 $91.03 million $0.54 29.94

ROTORK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicago Bridge & Iron. Chicago Bridge & Iron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ROTORK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chicago Bridge & Iron and ROTORK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Bridge & Iron 1 9 3 0 2.15 ROTORK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicago Bridge & Iron presently has a consensus price target of $17.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Chicago Bridge & Iron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Bridge & Iron is more favorable than ROTORK.

Dividends

Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ROTORK pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chicago Bridge & Iron pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ROTORK pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROTORK has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ROTORK beats Chicago Bridge & Iron on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

About ROTORK

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls. It also provides pneumatic and hydraulic rotary and linear, electro-hydraulic, subsea, and vane-type pneumatic valve actuators, as well as smart valve monitoring and control systems. In addition, the company offers manual and motorised multi-turn gearboxes and quarter-turn gearboxes; and worm gear quarter-turn, subsea quarter-turn, and override quarter-turn gear operators, as well as mounting brackets, extension shafts, pedestals, and accessories for the valve and actuator industry. Further, it provides instrumentation and control products, such as pneumatic pressure regulators, electro-pneumatic transducers, pneumatic air volume boosters, and pneumatic relays. Additionally, the company offers pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. It also provides emergency and planned service, including installation, commissioning, and upgrading control systems, as well as troubleshooting and repair of damaged or deteriorating assets; and actuator overhauls, shutdown outages, preventative maintenance, technical support, and training services. It primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.