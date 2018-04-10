Analyzing SandRidge Energy (SD) and Gazprom PAO (OGZPY)

Gazprom PAO (OTCMKTS: OGZPY) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy 13.17% 6.18% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gazprom PAO and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO 0 2 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

SandRidge Energy has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.79%. Given SandRidge Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SandRidge Energy is more favorable than Gazprom PAO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Gazprom PAO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazprom PAO and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO $91.67 billion 0.06 $14.27 billion N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $357.30 million 1.40 $47.06 million $1.61 8.71

Gazprom PAO has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Dividends

Gazprom PAO pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SandRidge Energy does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Gazprom PAO has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Gazprom PAO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazprom PAO

Gazprom PAO operates gas pipeline systems. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and production of gas; transportation of gas; sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad; gas storage; production of crude oil and gas condensate; processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products, and electric and heat energy generation and sales. The Company’s segments include Production of gas, Transportation, Distribution of gas, Gas storage, Production of crude oil and gas condensate, Refining, Electric and heat energy generation and sales, and Other. The Production of gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of gas segment is engaged in the sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas storage segment is engaged in the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

