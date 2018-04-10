Analyzing Tintri (TNTR) and Its Peers

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) is one of 60 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tintri to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tintri and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 2 5 0 0 1.71 Tintri Competitors 314 1496 2180 62 2.49

Tintri presently has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 303.91%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Tintri’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tintri is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri -125.25% N/A -145.05% Tintri Competitors -18.25% -66.17% -6.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tintri and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri $125.90 million -$157.66 million -0.36 Tintri Competitors $928.00 million $44.64 million 22.45

Tintri’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tintri. Tintri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Tintri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tintri competitors beat Tintri on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services. Its Tintri enterprise cloud platform consists of its Tintri CONNECT architecture, Tintri software and Tintri storage systems. The Company’s Tintri CONNECT is a software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications. Its Tintri software includes Tintri OS, Tintri Global Center, VM Scale-out, Tintri Analytics, ReplicateVM and SyncVM. Its Tintri VMstore T5000 all-flash systems provide all-flash capacity in a two rack unit form factor. The Company also offers two bundles of its storage systems for cloud use cases.

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.