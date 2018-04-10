Analyzing Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) and Relx (RENX)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) and Relx (NYSE:RENX) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wolters Kluwer and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A Relx 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A Relx N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Relx pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Relx has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Relx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and Relx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.15 $756.85 million $2.62 20.70 Relx $9.47 billion 2.15 $2.14 billion $1.04 20.81

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Wolters Kluwer. Wolters Kluwer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Wolters Kluwer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers. The Tax & Accounting division provides solutions in the areas of compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management to accounting firms; corporate finance, tax, and auditing departments; government agencies; corporations; libraries; and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance division offers solutions, such as legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, as well as addresses regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. This division serves corporations and small business owners in various industries; banks; and securities and insurance firms. The Legal & Regulatory division provides information, analytics, software, and integrated workflow solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About Relx

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics. The Legal segment is a provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Its Exhibitions segment consists of Reed Exhibitions, which is an exhibitions business, with events in over 30 countries.

