AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) Price Down 18.1% This Week

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $18,985.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000417 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

