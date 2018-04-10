ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a GBX 108 ($1.53) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AGL remained flat at $GBX 48.50 ($0.69) on Monday. 59,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,228. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 32.27 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.13).

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, provides cancer diagnostics and foetal health products. Its lead product is Parsortix cell separation system, which captures very rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood. ANGLE plc was founded in 2004 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

