Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Green purchased 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $242,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 3,149,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,861. The stock has a market cap of $12,152.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

