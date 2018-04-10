ANRYZE Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 24 Hours (RYZ)

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One ANRYZE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ANRYZE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00759673 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00175807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00065004 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ANRYZE Profile

ANRYZE’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for ANRYZE is medium.com/anryze. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here. ANRYZE’s official website is anryze.com.

ANRYZE Token Trading

ANRYZE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not possible to purchase ANRYZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANRYZE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANRYZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

