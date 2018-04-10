Anta Sports Produc (ANPDF) vs. Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Head to Head Analysis

Anta Sports Produc (OTCMKTS: ANPDF) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anta Sports Produc and Johnson Outdoors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anta Sports Produc $2.47 billion 5.50 $457.02 million $0.17 29.76 Johnson Outdoors $490.57 million 1.27 $35.15 million $3.08 20.20

Anta Sports Produc has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anta Sports Produc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Anta Sports Produc has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Anta Sports Produc does not pay a dividend. Johnson Outdoors pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Anta Sports Produc and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anta Sports Produc N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors 6.10% 15.95% 10.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anta Sports Produc and Johnson Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anta Sports Produc 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Outdoors 0 1 2 0 2.67

Johnson Outdoors has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than Anta Sports Produc.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Anta Sports Produc on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anta Sports Produc

ANTA Sports Products Limited design, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails sporting goods in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company offers running, cross training, outdoor, basketball, soccer, winter sports, lifestyle series, kids sportswear, apparel, and accessories under the ANTA brand name. It also provides FILA and DESCENTE branded sporting goods and kids sportswear products; manufactures shoe soles; and provides management services, as well as offers information technology services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through a network of 8,860 ANTA stores; 802 FILA branded stores; and 6 DESCENTE branded stores. In addition, it offers its products online, as well as through other e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, personal flotation devices, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

