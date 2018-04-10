Anthem (ANTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Anthem's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its diverse product portfolio has helped in improving underwriting results. Its strategic acquisitions, divestitures and ACO arrangements pave the way for long-term growth. The company’s rising level of medical membership continues to boost the top line. Its strong capital position backs effective capital deployment via share buyback programs and regular dividend payments. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estinmate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 60 days. However, loss incurred on public exchange business continues to bother. Also rising level of debt and expenses keep draining the margins.”

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Anthem from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $247.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.13.

ANTM traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $224.49. 451,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,758. The company has a market cap of $57,481.17, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Anthem has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $455,915.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 64,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.37, for a total value of $15,738,161.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,611,632.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,887,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in Anthem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Anthem (ANTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/anthem-antm-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.